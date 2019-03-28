Montgomery Police on the Scene of a Double Shooting
One victim shot in chest, wounds said to be life-threatening
Montgomery police are on the scene of a double shooting near Regency Park Community Center on Oakleigh Road in Montgomery, off the Troy Highway.
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Two men were injured in the shooting. One of the victim’s injuries are considered to be life threatening.
No arrests have been made so far. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on the investigation.