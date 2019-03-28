National Researcher and Author Addresses Residual Trauma of Slavery

by Danielle Wallace

One author is having what she calls a tough conversation with many across the country.

Thursday, Dr Joy Degruy talked about post traumatic slave syndrome some African Americans face and how to move forward. Thursday night’s discussion was in Montgomery. Degruy says she wants people to leave having a better understanding of justice which she says is the key to unity. She signed copies of her book “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome: America’s Legacy of Enduring Injury and Healing.

“People of good will are looking for a place to come to grow to learn. They want the future to be better for their children. They want a country that actually stands by the principals that it espouses and for that reason, people want to be in an environment where people of like mind are positive and hopeful,” says Dr. Joy Degruy.

Thursday’s conversation with Dr. Degruy was part of the Alabama Institute for social justice’s healing and reconciliation community learning forum.