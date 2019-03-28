Pike County Businessman Wiley Sanders Passes Away

by Justin Walker

From the Troy Newsroom-

Pike County businessman Wiley Sanders, Jr, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 78 years old.

Sanders is known nationally for his Sanders Trucking company.

It operates in 48 states, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Sanders also owned a lead business and co-owned KW Plastics Recycling Center, one of the major recycling plants in the United States. It also has plants in California.

People who knew him say he leaves behind an legacy that won’t soon be forgotten.

“The thing that was probably rarer than his intellect was the fact that he had a toughness and a courage, and a work ethic that allowed him to take those brilliant ideas and turn them into incredible businesses,” Troy mayor Jason Reeves says. “There are people that will live in Troy that aren’t born yet, whose grandchildren will know about Wiley Sanders”

“He’d probably be known for being the most astute entrepreneurial business man, one of them in Alabama history and definitely in Troy and Pike County history,” Troy resident and former legislator Steve Flowers says.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy. A memorial service will follow.