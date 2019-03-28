Some Rain Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Looks like the spring warmth is allowing all the plant life to start turning green. The temps will continue warming through Saturday. Mornings will still start out a bit chilly but afternoon highs will manage upper 70s to lower 80s. This will come as a result of southerly breezes and ample sunshine. A cold front heads into the area late Saturday into Sunday. We get a round or rain/storms to work through here. Some of the storms could be strong to severe just to our northwest but the idea is for the activity to weaken before passing through our area. If we did get a stronger storm, it would come through Saturday evening. This potential threat will continued to be monitored. Sunday is setting up to be a cloudy, damp, and much cooler day. The frontal boundary will be moving to our south but we don’t expect it to clear out behind it. Clouds and rain activity may try to stick around into the first part of next week. This would also maintain a cooler air mass overhead. The model data does differ on how the scenario plays out, so I’m not completely sold on rainy pattern for Monday and Tuesday. Either way, sunny and dry conditions look to be the setup for the middle of next week.