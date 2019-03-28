Sorority Honors Montgomery Leaders at Southeastern Regional Conference Community Reception

by Danielle Wallace

The women of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority spent the evening honoring some Montgomery County leaders.

Senator David Burkett, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and Valiant Cross Academy’s Anthony Brock were among several honored. It was all part of the sorority’s 79th Annual Southeastern Regional Conference Community Reception. The honorees were chosen for their long-time work for Montgomery County.

“They were truly humbled very, thankful. they have a lot of friends and family that are here to celebrate them so we are truly, truly excited that not only are we honoring them but that their families are going to be able to help participate in that celebration of the work that they do in the community,” says Jakimva Martin, Southeastern Regional Director of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Thousands of dollars in scholarships were also awarded to local students at tonight’s Sigma Gamma Rho community reception.