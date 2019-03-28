Spectacular Spring Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Both days will feature ample sunshine and very nice weather; highs in the lower to mid 70s today, followed by mid and upper 70s tomorrow.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The daytime hours Saturday look dry and very mild, although clouds will increase through the afternoon. The high will be in the upper 70s, while some locations in the state will be flirting with 80 degrees. We are still looking for a cold front to push a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Saturday night, ending Sunday. The chance of severe weather looks low as the better dynamics will be well to the north of the state and rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch. The sky becomes partly sunny Sunday, and the day will be breezy and cooler with a high in the mid 60s

INTO NEXT WEEK: The GFS has shifted the low pressure to the south and is looking more like the European model output for early next week. With the shift to the south, our rain chances look relatively low for much of Alabama, though some showers are possible across southern portions of the state and along the Gulf Coast. We will forecast rain-free weather for much of next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then back in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Not too bad for the first week of April in Alabama.

Have an incredible Thursday!

Ryan