Teenager Charged in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a teenager has been charged with a weekend shooting. Police say a 16-year-old boy was charged with a shooting that happened Saturday night at a home in the 4400 block of Danbury Circle.

Police say a man was shot hospital for treatment. A short time later, police say a teenage male walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, also sustained on Danbury Circle.

Police say several people were in the home when the suspect began firing at the man before fleeing the scene.

Police say the teen turned himself in yesterday and was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.