Theo Ratliff Activity Center Hosts Career Fair

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Theo Ratliff Activity Center hosted a career and job fair Thursday for people in the Demopolis area.

The unemployment rate in West Alabama remains the highest in the state.

Organizers say the job and career fair aims to help reduce those numbers.

They say the event put employers, schools and people together under the same roof.

“Specially since its spring break and a lot of people have free time on their hands,” said event coordinator James Smith.

“They can come out and talk with different companies and universities about what they have to offer you know in the job market. And we thought that this would be a sufficient time to do that.”

The career and job fair is part of the center’s workforce initiative program.