Auburn Fans Watching Sweet 16

by Danielle Wallace

Fans were glued to tonight’s game watching the team in the sweet sixteen tournament.

The team is now advancing to the Elite 8. Fans we spoke with were very excited watching Friday night’s game.

This is the first time that the team has played in the sweet sixteen in sixteen years. Friday, the Tigers faced the North Carolina Tar Heels. Alabama News Network caught up with fans watching the game at Baumhowers in Montgomery. Some of them credit the team’s latest performance on the court to coach Bruce Pearl.

“Bruce pearl is great and coaching. I also think that our three point shooting has been really good,” says Matt Langford.

“I think a lot of hard work, good coaching and I think all around good team work, good team chemistry,” says Stephen Peters.

“Just being out with good friends, everybody. We’re just so happy to see auburn is there and playing. So hey, war eagle,” says Ray Dickinson.

Before Friday night’s sweet sixteen match-up against North Carolina, Auburn was 28-9.