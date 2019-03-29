Commodore Day Proclamation in Tuskegee

In 1968 six Tuskegee University students won  the schools freshman talent contest. The rest was history.

The Commodores went on to become one of the most successful and recognizable groups in music history. Dozens of fans along with Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood greeted the band at their original recording studio to proclaim March 29, as Commodore Day.

Members of the group came from all corners of the country to be there for the event. The old recording studio is now a museum. William King of the Commodors  says they have been looking forward to this day.

“this brings back so many memories of looking across here, looking down the street, Every morning at 10AM we were in the studio down here to practice.”

The Commodores perform at the MPAC in Montgomery Friday night at 7:30PM.

