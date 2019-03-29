Hank Williams Fans Get Sneak Peek of New Ken Burns PBS Documentary “Country Music”

by Danielle Wallace

For many, Hank Williams is a country music legend. Friday his fans got a sneak peek of a new documentary about his life. Clips from the film “Country Music” were played at the Alabama Department of Archives and History. The film highlight’s Hank Williams and other country music icons. It is a Ken Burns PBS documentary.

Dayton Duncan, one of the films producers attended the screening. Along with others who worked with Burns and Duncan on the project.

“Anything they do is gold. They’re that good, they’re smart and incredible. Dayton is incredibly talented. And of course ken burns is the master documentary film maker in the world I suppose and I’m just blessed and honored to be part of their project sometimes,” says Bobby Horton, a musician contributed to the film.

The documentary premieres on Alabama Public Television on Sunday, September 15th – September 18th at 7 pm. It also airs Sunday, September 22nd – September 25th at 7 pm.