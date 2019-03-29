Montgomery County Deputies on Manhunt

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on a manhunt this afternoon. Deputies and other law enforcement agencies say they’re in the area of Old Atlanta Highway, Jones Road, Wares Ferry Road and the surrounding area looking for two escapees.

Both of the escapees are 18 years old. Both were last seen wearing white T-shirts and khaki pants.

If you see either of them, call 911. Alabama News Network has a crew working on this story. We’ll have more information as we get it.