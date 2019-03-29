Rain And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a warm spring day in central and south Alabama with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain milder this evening, falling into the 60s through 11PM. The sky becomes mostly cloudy overnight, but the clouds may partially clear by tomorrow morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday, with a few isolated showers during the afternoon. It’ll be a warm day too, with highs near 80°.

More widespread rain and storms arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. While these storms could be strong to severe further to the north, they should be sub-severe by the time they arrive here. The storms exit to our southeast by late Sunday morning, with a front exiting. Sunday will be a cooler day with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs only recovering into the low 60s at best. The sky likely remains mostly cloudy as well.

Temperatures remain cooler early next week, with highs in the 60s and low in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. There still isn’t much agreement on a potential system bring more rain on either Monday or Tuesday- the GFS keeps most of the moisture to our southeast, while the Euro brings a round of rain through late Monday into Tuesday. Hopefully we’ll get a better idea of what will occur early next week at some point over the weekend.

Next Wednesday features a return to dry and mainly sunny weather. Temperatures should warm into the low to mid 70s. Another round of rain arrives sometime late next week into early next weekend. High temperatures trend towards the mid to possibly upper 70s next Thursday through Saturday.