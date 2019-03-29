Rain Returns this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: More great weather continues today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s for much of South/Central Alabama. Tonight, look for passing clouds with lows in the mid 50s for most locations.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The daytime hours Saturday will be dry and very mild, although clouds will increase through the afternoon. The high will be in the upper 70s, while some locations in the state will be flirting with 80 degrees. We are still looking for a cold front to push a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Saturday night, ending early Sunday morning. A few strong storms could be possible and the SPC has introduced a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for far Northwest Alabama. This seems to be a rather low end threat, but a some hail and gusty winds are possible in these areas. Rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch with this system. The sky stays mainly cloudy Sunday, and the day will be breezy and cooler with a high close to 65 degrees.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain is expected across southern portions of the state and along the Gulf Coast early in the week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s, then climb back in the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan