State Drivers License Division To Offer Saturday Hours

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s Drivers License Division will begin offering services on Saturdays at three of its locations.

Saturday services will be available for first driver license issuances, out-of-state transfers, and knowledge and road skills tests.

The agency says reinstatement services will not be offered during Saturday hours.

Customers can handle those services by phone during regular hours Monday through Friday.

The number is 334.242.4400.

“We regularly re-evaluate our services and work to accommodate our customers, the citizens of Alabama,” Secretary Taylor said. “A number of individuals find it difficult to take off time from work or school during the standard work week. We hope to make it more convenient by adding Saturday service at our Driver License offices in Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile.”

The launch date for the new Saturday service is April 6.

ALEA is expanding hours at field offices in 21 Alabama counties in an effort to reduce travel time and expense for customers who reside in those areas.