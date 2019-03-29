Troy Police Charge Tallassee Man With Rape

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Police have charged Richard Alexander Davidson, 20, of Tallassee with rape 1st degree.

Davidson is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman at a residence in the 100 block of Nat Avenue on March 24.

After interviewing the victim at Troy Regional Medical Center, authorities say they collected several items as evidence that are being examined at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Davidson is being held in the Pike County Jail. His bond has been set at $25,000.