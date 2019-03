Auburn’s Okeke Has Torn Left ACL

by Darrell Puckett

According to Auburn officials, Tigers’ Forward Chuma Okeke has suffered a torn left ACL during Friday evening’s Sweet 16 game with North Carolina and will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament. Okeke will remain with the team in Kansas City, MO for Elite 8 game with Kentucky.

Surgery has been scheduled for Tuesday in Birmingham with Dr. James Andrews.