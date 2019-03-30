Earth Hour in Montgomery Tonight

“The event will be held at EAT South’s Downtown Farm from 7 – 10pm, with the ‘lights out’ hour beginning at 8:30pm. At 30 minutes past 8 pm Central Standard Time, ARC Energy Consulting, EAT South, and our friends and families will join hundreds of millions of people across the globe in switching off the lights of our businesses and homes for one hour – Earth Hour – the world’s largest public environmental action. By taking part in this global ‘lights out’ event we will be acknowledging our commitment to personal and operational actions that benefit the planet in the year ahead.

We invite you to join us in what promises to be an amazing and inspiring celebration of our collective commitment to the planet. This is a family-friendly event where visitors will be able to enjoy live music, local food and drinks, learn about our City’s green initiatives, and watch hundreds of Chinese lanterns light up the sky during a night full of glowing entertainment!”

Sat., Mar. 23, 2013, 7:00PM – 10:00PM

More Information on Website: www.montgomeryearthhour.com