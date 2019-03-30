Few Storms Tonight

by Matt Breland

Today expect a warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies. By the evening we will see a few thunderstorms and rain showers pass through south/central AL. Some thunderstorms may have a bit more rainfall than others.

Skies should begin to clear by early Sunday morning with more cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 40s! Most of Sunday afternoon should be mild with moderate cloud cover, but temperatures will be come cooler again by night time, we will have a week ahead of lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s with more dry weather!