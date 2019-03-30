First Female/African-American Montgomery Public Bus Driver Dies

by Tim Lennox

A funeral was held today for the first African-American woman hired as a bus driver by the city of Montgomery.

She died this week at the age of 82.

Her published obituary:

Montgomery – LEWIS, Rev. Daisy A., a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church with Rev. Claude A. Shuford, Officiating with interment in Eastwood Memorial Gardens. Rev. Lewis leave to cherish her memories four children, Gwendolyn S. Lewis, Kathleen ( Roger ) Lewis – Davis, Anna F. Brown, Ronald L. Robusky I, a host of grandchildren, great – children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:00 a.m. until services time with Lewis – Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.

Thank you to her family for providing these photos to Alabama News Network.

May she rest in peace.