Churches Hold Benefit to Raise Money for Burn Victim

by Justin Walker

A benefit was held today for a woman who suffered life-threatening burns in her home in February.

Rosemary Dabney-Grey is currently being treated at UAB.

Churches in the Montgomery community joined in the benefit to raise money for Dabney-Grey’s hospital costs.

Local churches and singers helped out with Sunday’s benefit concert.

Family members say Dabney-Grey is on the road to recovery but she has a long way to go.

“Not only will help her financially, I hope it helps her emotionally and spiritually to know that she’s got a family that’s behind her. But I also hope that it’s an awakening to the community about domestic violence,” presiding Elder of the East Montgomery District Reverend Doctor Kathy McFadden says.

“The doctors now just want her to heal more before they go to the next step and so as she heals, then they’ll go to the next step on whether they’re going to draft or whatever they’re going to do,” Dabney-Grey’s aunt Luzette Heard says.

There is a fund at Renasant Bank set up under Jericho A.M.E Zion Church in care of Rosemary Dabney-Grey