City of Montgomery Summer Jobs Program

The City of Montgomery’s 2019 Youth Summer Employment Program will provide meaningful work experience for Montgomery teens and young adults. Most of the positions will be placed in the Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department, while some positions will be placed in other City of Montgomery departments.

When does the program begin and how long will it last?

The program starts on June 3, 2019. Some positions will be for six weeks, ending on July 12. Other positions will be for eight weeks, ending on July 26.

Who is eligible to apply for the Youth Summer Employment Program?

Eligible applicants must live within the City of Montgomery limits, be at least 17 and no older than 21 as of May 31, 2019, and pass a drug test upon acceptance in the program.

How much will the program pay and what are the job categories?

Youth Summer Employment Program workers will be paid $9.9206 per hour for hours actually worked. Positions include light laborer (maintenance and landscaping of facilities), recreation aide (supporting youth summer programming), lifeguard, and program aide (supporting department office work/community projects).

What is the deadline for submitting an application?

Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 19, 4:00 PM.

How do I apply for a position?

Download the application here: 2019 Summer Employment Program Application

Completed applications should be returned to the Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department office.

What is the hiring process?

Once registration ends, applicants meeting the department needs and criteria will be contacted for interviews. Please be sure to include a phone number and email where you can be contacted after registration closes on April 19. If an applicant is hired, he or she must pass a drug test prior to employment that will be administered at no cost to the applicant at a City of Montgomery authorized healthcare facility.

If you have any other questions, please contact Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department at (334) 625-2300.