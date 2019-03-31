Cloudy Then Sunny!

by Matt Breland

A few showers still remain possible today as we hold on to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the evening hours. Expect lows tonight to be in the upper 30s with winds staying out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow, for our Monday, we will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s wins will stay out of the east about 5 to 10 mph.

For the rest of this upcoming work week looks like we will be staying mostly sunny, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near the lower 70s. Our evenings are going to continue to be cooler with lows in the mid 40s and rain chances sneak back into the forecast by Thursday!