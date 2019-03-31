Hyundai Changing Culture?

Technology plays a big role in the transformation.

In November, Hyundai converted its old vehicle presentation space into a virtual reality auditorium for viewing realistic 3D virtual models. It allows design teams in Europe, America and South Korea to simultaneously work on the same project.

Going virtual is already helping speed the design process by doing away with costly and time-consuming clay models. Hyundai expects to go 100 percent digital with commercial vehicles and scrap real-world modeling because of their size and expense.