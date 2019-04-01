Clouds and Some Isolated Showers Overnight

by Ben Lang

Sunshine is back in full supply across central and south Alabama, and we’ll have a couple more sunny days before a rather unsettled pattern sets up. We’ll have clouds rolling in overnight, and even a couple isolated showers. This evening remains on the cool side for this time of year, with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s.

The overnight clouds depart our area rather quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night turns cooler again with lows in the 40s. Wednesday looks nice and seasonable, with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Wednesday night low temperatures drop to around 50°.

Rain and probably some thunderstorms return Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Much of that rain departs by Friday afternoon, but we’ll have more waves of rain over the weekend. Temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week, with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s Friday.

Expect more rain at times this weekend. Saturday may feature just scattered showers, while rain looks a bit more widespread on Sunday/Monday with another front rolling in from the west. We could finally see a break from the rain next Tuesday.