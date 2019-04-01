Kid One Transport Provides Healthcare Access Assistance

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Children and expectant mothers in West Alabama have better access to healthcare – thanks to a one of a kind Alabama non-profit.

Kid One Transport provides safe, reliable transportation for children and expectant mothers – to their medical appointments.

The service provided about 400 rides to people in the Selma and Dallas County area last year.

Officials say anyone with a barrier to transportation can take advantage of the service.

“Many families tell us we’re a godsend to them and their families to be able to transport their children to healthcare,” said President Matt Holdbrooks.

“We transport kids locally and then we also transport kids into Montgomery and Birmingham for specialty care if there’s a special need.”

If you need more information about Kid One Transport — call 800-543-7143.