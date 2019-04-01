Lowndes County Law Enforcement Investigating Series of Arson, Theft Cases

by Justin Walker

Law enforcement officers are searching for information after a series of arson and burglaries in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s department and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three recent incidents in the Braggs and Farmersville communities. All have occurred since March 17.

“There are some, a couple of on going investigations,” State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen says. “In addition to the on-going fire investigations, there’s also reported burglary and theft involved in one particular incident.”

Pilgreen says investigators are not sure if the incidents are related. They’re seeking information that would help them solve the cases.

Pilgreen is reaching out to the public for help. He says those who saw something must say something.

“Even if you think there may not be a whole lot to it, I’d much rather somebody make the phone call to the Sheriff’s office, to this office and get the information out there,” Pilgreen says. “Let us, let the investigators sift through to it to see if there is anything to it that may help that investigation”

Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes is encouraged to call the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office at 334-548-2323.

CrimeStoppers is offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Their number is 215-STOP.