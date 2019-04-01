Montgomery County Arrests: March 25-31

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/47 Deonta Vickers Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Interference with Custody

2/47 Steven Varnado Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

3/47 Akili Tarver Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

4/47 Anthony Stoddard Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Stolen Property & Theft of Property

5/47 Lakeith Smith Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



6/47 George Smith Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd

7/47 Christopher Smith Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

8/47 Anthony Smith Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

9/47 Ladarren Seawright Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st, Assault 2nd, Robbery 1st (4 counts), & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

10/47 Josiah Richardson Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



11/47 Tavares Rhodes Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Sexual Abuse of Child

12/47 Rhonda Ramirez Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Writing Bad Checks (4 counts)

13/47 Kristina Qualls Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

14/47 Juan Poindexter Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

15/47 Ashley Nola Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child (2 counts)



16/47 Markevious Murphy Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering of Vehicle

17/47 Rogelio Morales-Hernandez Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

18/47 Arthur Moore Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

19/47 Leslie Kraft Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of Minor

20/47 Nicholas Kemp Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



21/47 Ashley Jones Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substance

22/47 Lizzie Johnson Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts)

23/47 Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): By Order of The Court

24/47 William Hudgens Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

25/47 Prenshae Henderson Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Escape 3rd Degree, & Robbery 2nd



26/47 Rachel Harkness Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III

27/47 Michael Grays Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Disorderly Conduct

28/47 Reginald Goodman Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

29/47 Keontaye Giles Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Child Support

30/47 Jerome Giles Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Sex Offender Register Notification Act, Community Notification-Moving, Criminal Trespassing, & Domestic Violence 3rd



31/47 Nicky Gaines Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st

32/47 Kassy Freeman Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

33/47 Rogelio Fonseca Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment

34/47 Johnny Folmar Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Receiving/Stolen Property 3rd & Theft of Property 3rd

35/47 Johnathan Edwards Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



36/47 William Denton Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/47 Darius Davison Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

38/47 Courtney Davis Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Murder (2 counts)

39/47 Adam Cox Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

40/47 Leandro Cacho, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st Degree



41/47 David Bridges Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (3 counts) & Robbery 3rd

42/47 Juwann Blue Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

43/47 Jubry Bledson Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, Burglary 1st, Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Parole Violation, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle

44/47 Brian Berry Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

45/47 William Bates, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd & Parole Violation



46/47 Norman Barnett Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): DUI & By Order of the Court

47/47 James Arnette Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance































































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 25-31, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.