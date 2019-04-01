Montgomery County Arrests: March 25-31 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 1, 2019 2:56 PM CDT Updated: Apr 1, 2019 3:06 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/47Deonta Vickers Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Interference with Custody Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Steven Varnado Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47Akili Tarver Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Anthony Stoddard Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Stolen Property & Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Lakeith Smith Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47George Smith Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Christopher Smith Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Anthony Smith Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47Ladarren Seawright Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st, Assault 2nd, Robbery 1st (4 counts), & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Josiah Richardson Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Tavares Rhodes Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Sexual Abuse of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Rhonda Ramirez Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Writing Bad Checks (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Kristina Qualls Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47Juan Poindexter Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Ashley Nola Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Markevious Murphy Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering of Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Rogelio Morales-Hernandez Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Arthur Moore Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Leslie Kraft Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Nicholas Kemp Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Ashley Jones Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Lizzie Johnson Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): By Order of The Court Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47William Hudgens Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47Prenshae Henderson Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Escape 3rd Degree, & Robbery 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47Rachel Harkness Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47Michael Grays Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47Reginald Goodman Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Keontaye Giles Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Jerome Giles Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Sex Offender Register Notification Act, Community Notification-Moving, Criminal Trespassing, & Domestic Violence 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Nicky Gaines Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Kassy Freeman Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance & Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Rogelio Fonseca Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Johnny Folmar Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Receiving/Stolen Property 3rd & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Johnathan Edwards Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47William Denton Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Darius Davison Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Courtney Davis Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Murder (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Adam Cox Arrest Date: 3/30/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Leandro Cacho, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47David Bridges Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (3 counts) & Robbery 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47Juwann Blue Arrest Date: 3/28/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Jubry Bledson Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, Burglary 1st, Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Parole Violation, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47Brian Berry Arrest Date: 3/29/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47William Bates, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/27/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47Norman Barnett Arrest Date: 3/26/19 Charge(s): DUI & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47James Arnette Arrest Date: 3/25/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 25-31, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.