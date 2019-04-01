Shooting Victim Dies from Injuries, Montgomery Man Now Faces Murder Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection to the March shooting death of Xavier Smith, 35, of Montgomery.

MPD has arrested and charged Quartese Wright, 31, with murder. Following his arrest, Wright was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD responded to Baptist Medical Center South about 1:15 a.m. March 9, in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim. There, they located Smith, who said that he was shot by an unknown subject following an altercation that occurred inside a business in the 3400 block of McGehee Road.

Smith was pronounced dead on March 22 as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an altercation and Wright was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.