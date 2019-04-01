Up to $11,000 Reward Offered in Lowndes County Burglary/Arson Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office are seeking any information regarding multiple Burglaries and Arsons that have occurred in the Braggs and Farmersville communities. Investigators say the crimes began occurring on Sunday, March 17.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 to be paid within 30 days upon the arrest of suspect(s) involved. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says the owners are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that lead to the arrest and conviction of individual(s) involved.

Investigators say that the tipster can remain anonymous, but in order to be eligible to receive the $10,000 reward your personal information must be provided to Law Enforcement.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!