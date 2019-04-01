Welcome to April

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: After the cold start to the day, our Monday will feature a mainly sunny sky with highs in the 60s. A weak disturbance will work across the state tonight and a few showers are certainly possible, but nothing too heavy or widespread and it exits quickly. Tuesday will feature a mainly sunny sky and highs in the 60s.

REST OF WORK WEEK: The weather will be dry through Thursday and highs will be back in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Moisture levels rise late in the week, and scattered showers are back in the forecast late Thursday night and into Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan