ASU Professor Killed in Car Accident

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University family mourns the loss of one of its beloved faculty members, Mr. Kavin Grant, an associate professor of dance in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Mr. Grant was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Mr. Grant joined the ASU faculty in 2013. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Mr. Grant was one of the founding professors of the University’s BFA in Dance program.

The University will provide counseling for students and employees as needed.

Categories: News

Related Posts

Special Election Called to Fill Seat of Recently D...
The Southern Poverty Law Center Names New Interim ...
Auburn Fans Celebrate History: Making it to the Fi...
Lowndes County Law Enforcement Investigating Serie...