ASU Professor Killed in Car Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University family mourns the loss of one of its beloved faculty members, Mr. Kavin Grant, an associate professor of dance in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Mr. Grant was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Mr. Grant joined the ASU faculty in 2013. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Mr. Grant was one of the founding professors of the University’s BFA in Dance program.