Lawmaker Proposes Radical Abortion Bill

by Jerome Jones

Republican State Representative Terri Collins of Decatur authored the bill. The bill is an attempt to overturn the 1973 Roe-v-Wade decision that made abortion legal in the United States. The Bill as written would ban all abortion in the state of Alabama.

There is a loophole in the bill that allows for an abortion in the instance that birth poses grave danger to the mother. The bill seeks a Class-A Felony, punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison to doctors that perform abortions.

If the bill makes it through the House and the Senate, it can be expected that lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the bill will be filed.

House Bill 314 is still in committee at the State House. Check back with Alabama News Network often for updates.