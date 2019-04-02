Montgomery City Councilman Running in State House Special Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the District 74 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives. That seat, which represents part of Montgomery, became open with the death of Rep. Dimitri Polizos last week.

“Dimitri was a wonderful man and a dear friend. I greatly respected him as a person, a business owner and a public servant,” Bollinger said in an emailed statement. “I would be honored to be chosen by the voters to serve the district and to continue the work that he began,” he said.

Bollinger, who is a Montgomery native, owns an engineering and surveying firm. He has served as a member of the Montgomery City Council for the last 7 years. He also spent 24 years serving in the Alabama National Guard before retiring with the rank of Major.

“Education, economic development, jobs and crime are all issues that are important to the residents of this district and I am looking forward to discussing those topics and a variety of others with constituents throughout the campaign,” Bollinger explained.

Candidates must qualify with their political party no later than April 9. The primaries will be held on June 11. If a runoff is needed, it will be held on August 27. If not, the general election will be held that day. Otherwise, the general election will be Nov. 12.