Mostly Sunny Wednesday, But An Unsettled Pattern Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a nice and sunny afternoon across central and south Alabama. High temperatures warming into the upper 60s to low 70s after a cool start to the morning. The sky remains clear tonight, which helps temperatures fall quickly this evening. Expect temperatures still in the 60s around 7PM, but falling into the 50s by 9PM. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday looks like a nice spring day. Expect a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Clouds increase a bit Wdnesday night, with lows a touch milder, near 50°.

Rain and storms are back on the menu for Thursday. Some of those could be strong to severe, with the SPC currently forecasting a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather along and west of I-65. The window for possible severe weather would be early afternoon through the evening. High temperatures on Thursday warm into the mid 70s. Thursday night lows only fall into the low 60s.

The first wave of rain and storms marches east on Friday, but a front stalling nearby results in more rain on Saturday. It looks like that will be more scattered activity, with a lower chance for rain overall. Another front heads our way Sunday/Monday, increasing the chance for rain and storms Sunday. Temperatures could warm into the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Looks like some rain could still be hanging around through Tuesday and Wednesday next week. After the early week front passes, temperatures should still manage to reach the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.