Parent Speaking Out on Teacher Allegedly Slapping Student

by Danielle Wallace

An Elmore County parent is outraged after her 10-year-old son claims a teacher struck him.

The alleged incident is one of two incidents reported Tuesday to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Just like most 10-year-old children, getting a chance to play is exciting. For Christopher Henson, his excitement allegedly turned into something shocking involving his teacher at Redland Elementary School.

“He said mom I need to tell you something that I have not told you yet and I said what is it an for him to come to me it kind of alerted me,” says Christopher’s mother Rebekah Harper.

Harper says the teacher allegedly struck him.

“From what he was telling me, he was getting excited about going to pe. And she grabbed him and he tripped and hit a desk from the way she forcefully grabbed him on his arm, from what he was telling me and that she also slapped him in the back,” says Harper.

“I had to tell her because, if I hadn’t she would have probably found out about it and I would get in trouble,” says Christopher.

Harper says, another parent came forward Tuesday also, stating that the same teacher allegedly pulled the arm of their child.

“The first incident made reference to March 13th incident and there was an incident I think in the second report that makes reference to March 22nd,” says Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says the female teacher involved in both incidents remains unnamed. Now that the allegations are reported, Harper wants other children and parents not to be afraid about coming forward.

“It’s hurt me that this is a safe zone for our children but it has turned into an unsafe zone in their eyes,” says Harper.

The following statement is from the Elmore County Board of Education:

“A couple of weeks ago, we received a report from a student and the student’s parent concerning discipline of the student by one of our teachers. DHR was notified of the allegations as required by law and the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave so an investigation could be conducted. Following the investigation, the Superintendent will make a decision as to what action, if any, should be recommended to the Board. The Elmore County Board of Education takes allegations of this nature very seriously. While we are limited in what information we can share with the public, we will make every effort to promote a safe environment for our students and take appropriate action if wrongdoing is discovered. ”