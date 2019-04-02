Sale of Historic St. James Hotel Done Deal

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The long-awaited sale of historic St. James Hotel in Selma – is now a done deal.

The city sold the hotel to Rhaglan Hospitality for about $300,000 dollars.

The company plans to invest more than $3 million dollars into the hotel to renovate and convert it into a Hilton brand property.

City leaders say the project will revitalize historic Water Avenue — the downtown area – and the riverfront.

“The St. James is going to be the hub of the redevelopment of downtown. With any thriving city it’s very important that the downtown area is thriving,” said City Council President Corey Bowie.

Built in 1837, the St. James Hotel is the only surviving riverfront antebellum hotel in the Southeast.