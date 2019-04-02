Splendid Spring Days, Storms Later this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Today will feature another mainly sunny sky across the state and temperatures should be a few degrees warmer as we are forecasting upper 60s. Wednesday will be very nice with ample sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The day Thursday will be very mild with highs in the 70s; clouds will begin to increase and we will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast late Thursday and Thursday night as an upper trough approaches causing a low pressure to develop. This system will produce strong storms to the west of Alabama and the SPC has defined a risk of severe storms across a large portion of the Lower Mississippi Valley in their “Day 3” severe weather outlook, and this threat extends into Central Alabama Thursday night. A lot to watch in the coming days with this system, but just wanted to give a heads up that some strong storms are possible late Thursday and into Friday across the area.

Most of the rain and storms should come to an end Friday morning, and for the most part Friday afternoon and Friday night should be mainly dry, with just some scattered showers. Friday’s high will be in the upper 70s

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Over the weekend a warm and moist air mass will be in place across Alabama. We should see more clouds than sun and highs both Saturday and Sunday look to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the state. Also both days, there is some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms; no “wash-out” by any means, but a passing shower or storm is certainly a possibility at any time. Late Sunday and into Monday, another approaching trough could mean stronger storms are possible and it looks like Monday could be fairly stormy with a good chance of showers and storms.

WARMER PATTERN AHEAD: A very warm weather pattern looks to be setting up across much of the U.S., especially the eastern half of the U.S. and we note that the CPC (Climate Prediction Center) 6-10 day temperature outlook suggests above average temperatures for much of the nation through mid-April.

It looks like afternoon highs in the 80s are going to becoming more and more common.

Have a great day!

Ryan