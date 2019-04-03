Auburn Men’s Basketball Team Off to the Final 4

by Danielle Wallace

Auburn’s basketball team is off to the Twin Cities for the Final Four and fans are pretty excited about it.

The team arrived in the Capital City Wednesday afternoon. Fans greeted them with signs and their best Auburn gear. They say this is an opportunity they have waited for for quite some time.

“It’s an amazing thing for Auburn to be able to go to the Final 4, first time ever. For the state, it’s a big thing. Auburn more than just football,” says Kristie Brantley.

“We are excited. We try to support our Alabama teams. ASU, Alabama and Auburn. But for Auburn to make it this far and to make history we are super excited,” says Sheila McGhee.

Head basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he is thankful for the outpouring of support from Montgomery.

“We are so humbled and we are so blessed to have the opportunity to go to the final 4 and play for the national championship,” says Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn’s Men’s Basketball team.

“Coach Pearl has done an outstanding job pulling this basketball program and as you can tell the Auburn family is incredibly excited too,” says Allen Greene, Auburn’s Director of Athletics.

Just like the fans, the team’s coaches are hoping to rack up another historic win.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance for my two grand sons to wish the Auburn Tigers good luck on the final four. So we wouldn’t have missed it,” says Elizabeth Justice.

If Auburn wins the game against the Cavaliers, they will go on to the national championship game.

The Tigers could face Texas Tech or Michigan State if they go to the championship game.