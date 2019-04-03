Cahaba Center Hosts 40th Annual Special Olympics

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Cahaba Center hosted the 40th Annual Special Olympics at Memorial Stadium Wednesday in Selma.

Cahaba officials say more than fifty Special Olympians took to the field of competition.

And competed in more than a dozen separate events.

Teams from Dallas, Perry, Wilcox and Montgomery counties participated.

Organizers say the event would be impossible to pull off — without the help they get each year from the community.

“We have over 250 volunteers this year who signed up to come. And I think they enjoy it just as much as we do,” said Cahaba Center Executive Director Carrie Bearden.

“They cheer everybody on and really provide a great environment for the runners and the participants.”

Bearden says from Selma — the athletes move on to compete in the State Special Olympics in Troy.