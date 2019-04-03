Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of another man.

Police and fire medics responded to Court Street and West South Boulevard Tuesday afternoon to a traffic stop. They say they found a man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

Police say the man was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead. A short time later, officers say the second man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say both men were shot in the 3800 block of Cresta Circle. They say other details are still being investigated. No names have been released.