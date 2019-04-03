New Partnership Brings Head Start Program To Alabama State University

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama State University will soon be accepting new students, but much younger than you might think. Wednesday morning the university, announced a new head start program thanks to a partnership with the Montgomery Community Action Agency.

The university already has the Zelia Stephens Early Childhood Center on campus for children from Pre-Kindergarten to Kindergarten, but is now recruiting nearly 100 three and four year old students for the head start program.

Early Head Start is a federally funded community-based program for low-income families, infants and toddlers and pregnant women. It’s the first partnership of its kind for both ASU and the Montgomery’s Community Action Agency.

“The earlier that you can catch a child, the better opportunity that you can give them to succeed” said ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross just after signing the new agreement alongside Ben Jones, CEO of the Montgomery Community Action Agency. “People are understanding more now that’s its important to invest in our children early” he added.

“There is no cost to the family’s to bring the children into the head start program, and I just think that this opportunity to bring them on the campus, is monumental” said Jones.

Parents interested in the head start program, should contact the Montgomery Community Action Agency directly for enrollment information.

Montgomery Community Action:

Head Start Family Services Center

1021 Highland Avenue

Montgomery, AL. 36104

Monday ~ Thursday from~ 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk Ins

Friday at appointment only

For additional information please call 264-0233 or 269-2229