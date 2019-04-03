Perry Co. Man Sentenced to 9 Life Sentences for Sexually Abusing Girls

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Perry County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing teen girls.

“He would sexually abuse them and then tell them he loved them, but if they told anyone he would kill them,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

49-year-old Tony Carver Simmons was sentenced to 9 life sentences that will be served concurrently. He was convicted in November 2018 on 1 count of rape, 1st degree, 4 counts of sodomy 1st degree and 4 counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree.

Simmons sexually abused the girls, who were his family members, from age 14 to 18 years old over a four year period.

“I am glad this sexual predator is going to spend the rest of his life in prison. He as destroyed these kids childhood. There is no excuse for his criminal behavior.” said Jackson.