Rain and Storms Return Thursday

by Ben Lang

More of a filtered sunshine this afternoon, but it was a warmer day with high temperatures in the 70s. The thin upper-level cloud cover remains overhead tonight, but the area remains dry. Temperatures remain a touch milder this evening and overnight. We’ll be in the upper 60s at 7PM before falling to around 60° or the upper 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall to around 50°.

Clouds increase Thursday morning, with rain and a few storms arriving by the afternoon. It looks like the heavier, more widespread activity actually moves through our area Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center still places areas west of I-65 in Alabama under a marginal, level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Gusty straight line winds, and perhaps hail 1″ or greater in diameter appear to be our main severe weather threats Thursday night. It’s worth emphasizing that the overall severe weather threat is LOW.

Thursday night’s activity largely departs the area Friday morning. It looks like the rest of Friday features mainly scattered shower activity. Friday afternoon high temperatures warm to near 80°, and we could see some sunlight during the afternoon. Friday night temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect more rain and storms over the weekend. It looks like Saturday features scattered shower activity, but rain and storms are more widespread Sunday as another front approaches. Saturday and Sunday should be very warm, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain and storms continue into Monday as the next front sweeps through the area. Looks like rain tapers off Tuesday, with dry weather next Wednesday. We could already see rain return next Thursday as another storm system takes aim at Alabama.