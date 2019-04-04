Butler County House Fire Claims Life of 6-Year-Old Boy

by Justin Walker

A tragic situation in Butler County after a 6-year-old boy lost his life in a house fire Tuesday night.

School officials and neighbors are heartbroken.

“To see the staff and the principal broke up about this, it just makes it a tough situation,” Butler County Schools Superintendent John Strycker says.

“It hurts me to my heart,” neighbor Don Thigpen says.

The fire happened on Prairie Lane in Butler County. The child was a student at W.O Parmer Elementary.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, the mother and her three children were inside.

She was able to get one 6-year-old and an 11-month old child out of a window to safety, but could not save the third child.

Neighbors say they’ve seen an outpouring of community support as friends come to pay their respects for that 6-year-old boy outside of the burnt home.

“The best we know to do, the best I know to do is to just be there for that family,” Strycker says,

The mother and her other two children are currently recovering in hospitals.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Thigpen says he watched the kids play outdoors just days earlier.

“They were playing on their trampoline,” Thigpen says. “Then when he gets off the school bus, he always throws rocks in that little ditch right there.”

Now, its all a memory of a little boy gone too soon.

“We need to prove that we’re going to be there for that family and do everything we can as we move forward,” Strycker says. “But nonetheless, there are no words. There are no words.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating the cause of that fire.

If you would like to contribute anything for the family who has experienced loss, you can contact W.O Parmer Elementary principal Jackie Thornton for more information. That number is 334-382-8720.