Concerned Parent Speaks About Shooting that Happened Near Lee High School

by Danielle Wallace

A 15-year-old is charged in a shooting that left another teen injured on Mallory Street near Lee High School.

The shooting happened Thursday morning. The victim in the shooting is in critical condition. Even though the shooting did not happen on Lee’s campus, it’s left one parent we spoke with is outraged.

“It hurts me, I feel like one day I’m going to come up here and it may be my child getting a mistaken bullet because it’s something always going on,” says Neeshia Hurst.

The suspect, a 15-year-old is charged with first degree assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied building. While the shooting did not happen on Lee High School’s campus, officials placed the school on lock-down as a precaution.

“I’m a concerned parent, I shouldn’t have to run up here, get off work run here to see what’s going on with my child when school is supposed to be one of the safest places for kids to come.” every time you turn around there’s something at Lee,” says Hurst.

Outraged parents say they want more answers. They want to know when will violence end near the school.

“I’m transferring my daughter, this is just ridiculous. That could’ve been my daughter that’s shot,” says Hurst.

While Alabama News Network was on scene, a student was being taken away in handcuffs at Lee High School. We asked if that was connected to the shooting. Authorities say they are not aware of any arrest on the campus that is related to Thurday’s shooting.

Right now, authorities have not said if the teens involved with this case are MPS students. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on the investigation.