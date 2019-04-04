Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Safety Training

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting basic gun training courses throughout the year — to help promote gun safety.

The course teaches participants how to safely handle — load — and store their weapons.

Participants were also taken out on the gun range and coached on how to safely fire their weapons.

“I thought it was great. I think the guys did a great job. They were very concise. They were specific. I learned some things I didn’t know and I’m glad to have taken it,” said Donna Long.

Anyone interested in taking the course can call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.