Rain And Storms Continue Tonight

by Ben Lang

Rain continues to spread across central and south Alabama this afternoon. There are also some embedded rumbles of thunder, but no severe storms are expected through tonight. Another round of rain/storms could pass through the area overnight after the current wave exits to the east this evening. Temperatures remain in the 60s this evening, but rain and storms are likely to continue between 7 and 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s.

The heavier rain will likely be to our east around sunrise on Friday. Scattered showers remain likely during the morning, with more scattered showers and storms continue developing during the afternoon. Where its not raining, some breaks of sun are possible. High temperatures warm to around 80°. We may get a break from the rain Friday night with a partially clearing sky. Friday night lows remain in the mid 60s.

Showers and storms develop again on Saturday afternoon, but coverage remains isolated to scattered at best. It will be a warm day with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Most of the rain/storms diminish Saturday night, but more arrive on Sunday. Saturday night lows fall into the low 60s. More rain and storms arrive late Sunday with the approach of another front. Highs warm into the low to mid 80s.

The second round of rain and storms continues into Monday as the front swings through. Some showers could linger into part of Tuesday, but we’ll finally return to dry weather on Wednesday. Another round of rain is possible next Thursday, but that depends on whether or not any moisture is able to return inland from the gulf. Rain or not Thursday, that system departs on Friday with a return of dry weather.