Rain and Storms Return Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Thursday will feature increasing clouds and rain will move in from the west during the day with the threat of strong storms this evening and overnight. The SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for roughly the western half of Alabama.

It really looks like there could be a complex of rain and storms develop along the Gulf Coast today, and this could really limit instability across the state; with limited instability we don’t expect too many issues. But of course, we will continue to watch things carefully as some of the heavier storms could produce small hail and gusty winds this evening and tonight over portions of West and Central Alabama, but once again the better chance of severe storms will be to the west of our state.

FOR FRIDAY: The widespread rain and storms will end Friday morning, but as we head into the afternoon, more scattered showers and storms will remain possible. The weather will stay very mild with highs in the upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change in the forecast for the weekend…A warm and moist air mass will be in place across Alabama; we should see highs both days in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Through the day Saturday there is the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no “wash-out” by any means. On Sunday showers and storms should become more numerous as another approaching trough provides upper-level support and with plenty of instability to work with, we could see strong storms Sunday afternoon and night. Still a lot to watch with this potential in the coming days.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms should come to an end Monday and drier air moves back into the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. These two days look to be dry with more sun than clouds; highs should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Towards the end of the week, it looks like a potent storm system will be bringing the threat for rain and storms back into the state.

Have a great Thursday!

Ryan