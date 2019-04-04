Richard Bollinger Not Runing for Alabama House Seat After All

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger has confirmed to Alabama News Network that he won’t be running in the Alabama House District 74 special election after all. The reason is that he doesn’t live in the district.

Bollinger told Alabama News Network that after State Rep. Dimitri Polizos’ death last week which left the seat vacant, he researched the seat and believed he lived in District 74. He says maps he found online showed that.

However, after announcing that he would run, he says he found maps showing redistricting that happened in 2017 and realized he lives in district 75.

Bollinger says he will continue his work on the Montgomery City Council.

The deadline for qualifying is Tuesday, April 9. Gov. Kay Ivey has set the primary date for June 11. If a runoff is needed, it would be August 27. If runoffs are not needed, that would be the date for the general election, which otherwise would be held November 12.